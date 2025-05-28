Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.77 million

on Tuesday, Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI) opened lower -2.32% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $28.91. Price fluctuations for LI have ranged from $17.44 to $33.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 734.04%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -4.18% at the time writing. With a float of $829.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $835.38 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 32248 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 20.53%, operating margin of 4.86%, and the pretax margin is 6.45%.

Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Li Auto Inc ADR is 0.65%, while institutional ownership is 8.69%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 18 ’24, was worth 17,856,000. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 12 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 101,186 for $12.16, making the entire transaction worth $1,230,928.

Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.18% per share during the next fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Li Auto Inc ADR (LI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.71. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Li Auto Inc ADR (LI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.73 million, its volume of 4.16 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Li Auto Inc ADR’s (LI) raw stochastic average was set at 65.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.43 in the near term. At $28.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.71.

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI) Key Stats

There are currently 1,047,110K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 23.59 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,791 M according to its annual income of 1,100 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,065 M and its income totaled 482,640 K.