LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) 20 Days SMA touches 0.76%: The odds favor the bear

On Tuesday, LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: LFST) was 10.38% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $5.49. A 52-week range for LFST has been $4.64 – $8.61.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 44.91% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 67.62%. With a float of $116.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $388.83 million.

The firm has a total of 10218 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.93%, operating margin of -1.0%, and the pretax margin is -2.99%.

LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward LifeStance Health Group Inc stocks. The insider ownership of LifeStance Health Group Inc is 69.95%, while institutional ownership is 36.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 09 ’25, was worth 34,349. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,900 shares at a rate of $7.01, taking the stock ownership to the 1,421,990 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 08 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 14 for $7.00, making the entire transaction worth $98. This insider now owns 1,424,440 shares in total.

LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.62% per share during the next fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: LFST) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.47. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LifeStance Health Group Inc, LFST], we can find that recorded value of 1.86 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, LifeStance Health Group Inc’s (LFST) raw stochastic average was set at 23.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.37. The third major resistance level sits at $6.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.38.

LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: LFST) Key Stats

There are 388,876K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.36 billion. As of now, sales total 1,251 M while income totals -57,440 K. Its latest quarter income was 332,970 K while its last quarter net income were 710 K.