Liveperson Inc (LPSN) average volume reaches $1.19M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ: LPSN) kicked off on Tuesday, up 8.00% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.72. Over the past 52 weeks, LPSN has traded in a range of $0.52-$2.08.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 3.85%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -70.76%. With a float of $79.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.41 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 928 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 71.87%, operating margin of -56.08%, and the pretax margin is -37.92%.

Liveperson Inc (LPSN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Liveperson Inc is 15.69%, while institutional ownership is 18.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11 ’25, was worth 798. In this transaction EVP, Policy & General Counsel of this company sold 1,143 shares at a rate of $0.70, taking the stock ownership to the 567,560 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11 ’25, when Company’s CFO and COO sold 1,828 for $0.70, making the entire transaction worth $1,276. This insider now owns 995,776 shares in total.

Liveperson Inc (LPSN) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -70.76% per share during the next fiscal year.

Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ: LPSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Liveperson Inc’s (LPSN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.65. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Liveperson Inc (LPSN)

Looking closely at Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ: LPSN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.37 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Liveperson Inc’s (LPSN) raw stochastic average was set at 11.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8148, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0604. However, in the short run, Liveperson Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7910. Second resistance stands at $0.8061. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8353. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7175. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7024.

Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ: LPSN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 72.83 million has total of 93,850K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 312,470 K in contrast with the sum of -134,270 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 64,700 K and last quarter income was -14,130 K.