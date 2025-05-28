LLY (Lilly(Eli) & Co) climbed 1.61 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Lilly(Eli) & Co (NYSE: LLY) on Tuesday, soared 1.61% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $713.71. Within the past 52 weeks, LLY’s price has moved between $677.09 and $972.53.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 15.54%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 67.86%. With a float of $849.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $948.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 47000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 81.7%, operating margin of 40.7%, and the pretax margin is 27.75%.

Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – General industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lilly(Eli) & Co is 10.35%, while institutional ownership is 78.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27 ’25, was worth 716,410. In this transaction SVP, Finance, & CAO of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $716.41, taking the stock ownership to the 4,840 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 14 ’25, when Company’s EVP & President, LLY Int’l sold 1,250 for $749.24, making the entire transaction worth $936,550. This insider now owns 27,510 shares in total.

Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.86% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.43% during the next five years compared to 18.77% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lilly(Eli) & Co (NYSE: LLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.06 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 183.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.07, a number that is poised to hit 5.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 29.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.03 million, its volume of 3.72 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 27.96.

During the past 100 days, Lilly(Eli) & Co’s (LLY) raw stochastic average was set at 18.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $790.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $836.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $732.91 in the near term. At $740.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $749.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $715.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $706.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $698.95.

Lilly(Eli) & Co (NYSE: LLY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 687.32 billion based on 947,736K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 45,043 M and income totals 10,590 M. The company made 12,729 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,759 M in sales during its previous quarter.