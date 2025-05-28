Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) volume exceeds 1.44 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) stock price up 3.43% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $75.77. LITE’s price has ranged from $38.28 to $104.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -2.11% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 89.79%. With a float of $66.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7257 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 22.56%, operating margin of -18.2%, and the pretax margin is -19.57%.

Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Lumentum Holdings Inc is 4.21%, while institutional ownership is 116.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 22,614. In this transaction PRESIDENT, CLOUD & NETWORKING of this company sold 290 shares at a rate of $77.98, taking the stock ownership to the 81,297 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19 ’25, when Company’s PRESIDENT, CLOUD & NETWORKING sold 289 for $75.88, making the entire transaction worth $21,929. This insider now owns 81,008 shares in total.

Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 89.79% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 68.69% during the next five years compared to -72.21% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lumentum Holdings Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.53. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.31 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.61.

During the past 100 days, Lumentum Holdings Inc’s (LITE) raw stochastic average was set at 56.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $79.81 in the near term. At $81.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $82.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.24. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $73.81.

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.44 billion, the company has a total of 69,400K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,359 M while annual income is -546,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 425,200 K while its latest quarter income was -44,100 K.