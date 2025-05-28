LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.28% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $56.13. Over the past 52 weeks, LYB has traded in a range of $51.11-$100.46.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 7.02%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -36.75%. With a float of $255.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $322.95 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 20000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 10.25%, operating margin of 3.08%, and the pretax margin is 2.8%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of LyondellBasell Industries NV is 20.41%, while institutional ownership is 74.04%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05 ’25, was worth 199,535. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,500 shares at a rate of $57.01, taking the stock ownership to the 19,528 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 12 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 3,750 for $72.05, making the entire transaction worth $270,196. This insider now owns 16,028 shares in total.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.75% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.73% during the next five years compared to -15.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at LyondellBasell Industries NV’s (LYB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.04. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.23, a number that is poised to hit 1.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

The latest stats from [LyondellBasell Industries NV, LYB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.2 million was inferior to 3.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.01.

During the past 100 days, LyondellBasell Industries NV’s (LYB) raw stochastic average was set at 24.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $78.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $58.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $58.69. The third major resistance level sits at $59.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.79. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $56.43.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.63 billion has total of 321,400K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 40,302 M in contrast with the sum of 1,367 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,677 M and last quarter income was 177,000 K.