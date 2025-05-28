Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA) volume exceeds 1.85 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LYRA) stock price down -4.36% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $0.09. LYRA’s price has ranged from $0.08 to $0.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 78.20% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 55.94%. With a float of $55.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 30 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1019.32%, operating margin of -6891.56%, and the pretax margin is -6708.95%.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Lyra Therapeutics Inc is 15.85%, while institutional ownership is 36.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 25 ’25, was worth 14,930. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 09 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 39,567 for $0.09, making the entire transaction worth $3,545.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -5.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.94% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.95% during the next five years compared to -2.22% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LYRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lyra Therapeutics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.96. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LYRA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.78 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Lyra Therapeutics Inc’s (LYRA) raw stochastic average was set at 3.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1137, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2002. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.0936 in the near term. At $0.0993, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1049. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0823, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0767. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0710.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LYRA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.82 million, the company has a total of 66,267K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,530 K while annual income is -93,440 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 180 K while its latest quarter income was -8,550 K.