Magna International Inc (MGA)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

on Tuesday, Magna International Inc (NYSE: MGA) opened higher 3.02% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $35.45. Price fluctuations for MGA have ranged from $30.39 to $47.22 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 2.26% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -14.36% at the time writing. With a float of $264.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $281.74 million.

In an organization with 170000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 11.68%, operating margin of 4.81%, and the pretax margin is 4.11%.

Magna International Inc (MGA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Magna International Inc is 6.16%, while institutional ownership is 69.22%.

Magna International Inc (MGA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.36% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.72% during the next five years compared to -8.91% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Magna International Inc (NYSE: MGA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Magna International Inc (MGA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.00, a number that is poised to hit 1.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Magna International Inc (MGA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.86 million. That was better than the volume of 2.03 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, Magna International Inc’s (MGA) raw stochastic average was set at 49.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.49. However, in the short run, Magna International Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $36.73. Second resistance stands at $36.94. The third major resistance level sits at $37.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.53.

Magna International Inc (NYSE: MGA) Key Stats

There are currently 281,735K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.29 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 42,836 M according to its annual income of 1,009 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,069 M and its income totaled 146,000 K.