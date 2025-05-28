Maplebear Inc (CART) posted a 2.42% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Maplebear Inc (NASDAQ: CART) kicked off on Tuesday, up 0.13% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $46.99. Over the past 52 weeks, CART has traded in a range of $29.84-$53.44.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 23.39% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 9.78%. With a float of $201.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $262.52 million.

The firm has a total of 3265 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 75.22%, operating margin of 13.17%, and the pretax margin is 14.79%.

Maplebear Inc (CART) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Maplebear Inc is 22.76%, while institutional ownership is 64.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 210,465. In this transaction GENERAL COUNSEL & SECRETARY of this company sold 4,677 shares at a rate of $45.00, taking the stock ownership to the 461,360 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 4,677 for $45.00, making the entire transaction worth $210,465.

Maplebear Inc (CART) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.78% per share during the next fiscal year.

Maplebear Inc (NASDAQ: CART) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Maplebear Inc’s (CART) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.24. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Maplebear Inc (CART)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Maplebear Inc, CART], we can find that recorded value of 3.33 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.63.

During the past 100 days, Maplebear Inc’s (CART) raw stochastic average was set at 65.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $47.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $47.93. The third major resistance level sits at $48.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $45.86.

Maplebear Inc (NASDAQ: CART) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.27 billion has total of 262,517K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,378 M in contrast with the sum of 457,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 897,000 K and last quarter income was 106,000 K.