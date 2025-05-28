Masimo Corp (MASI) soared 4.74 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Masimo Corp (NASDAQ: MASI) stock price up 4.74% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $150.13. MASI’s price has ranged from $101.61 to $194.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 19.49% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.08%. With a float of $49.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.20 million.

In an organization with 9200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 50.5%, operating margin of -11.28%, and the pretax margin is -13.27%.

Masimo Corp (MASI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Masimo Corp is 7.87%, while institutional ownership is 100.81%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 1,632,781. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $163.28, taking the stock ownership to the 24,172 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s Former Director proposed sale 16,443 for $164.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,696,652.

Masimo Corp (MASI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.08% per share during the next fiscal year.

Masimo Corp (NASDAQ: MASI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Masimo Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.62. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.21, a number that is poised to hit 1.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Masimo Corp (MASI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.57 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.6 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.32.

During the past 100 days, Masimo Corp’s (MASI) raw stochastic average was set at 38.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $159.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $155.40. However, in the short run, Masimo Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $159.79. Second resistance stands at $162.32. The third major resistance level sits at $166.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $152.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $148.24. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $145.71.

Masimo Corp (NASDAQ: MASI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.53 billion, the company has a total of 54,219K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,094 M while annual income is -304,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 372,000 K while its latest quarter income was -170,700 K.