MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.74 million

on Tuesday, MaxCyte Inc (NASDAQ: MXCT) opened higher 8.68% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.19. Price fluctuations for MXCT have ranged from $2.10 to $5.26 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 13.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.33% at the time writing. With a float of $97.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 114 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 78.16%, operating margin of -133.05%, and the pretax margin is -110.92%.

MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MaxCyte Inc is 7.88%, while institutional ownership is 74.06%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 18 ’25, was worth 3,850. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 1,211 shares at a rate of $3.18, taking the stock ownership to the 59,439 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 18 ’25, when Company’s GENERAL COUNSEL sold 353 for $3.18, making the entire transaction worth $1,122. This insider now owns 64,219 shares in total.

MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.33% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.40% during the next five years compared to -11.37% drop over the previous five years of trading.

MaxCyte Inc (NASDAQ: MXCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MaxCyte Inc (MXCT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.58. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MaxCyte Inc (MXCT)

Looking closely at MaxCyte Inc (NASDAQ: MXCT), its last 5-days average volume was 2.03 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, MaxCyte Inc’s (MXCT) raw stochastic average was set at 9.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.64. However, in the short run, MaxCyte Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.45. Second resistance stands at $2.52. The third major resistance level sits at $2.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.05.

MaxCyte Inc (NASDAQ: MXCT) Key Stats

There are currently 106,319K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 253.04 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 38,630 K according to its annual income of -41,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,390 K and its income totaled -10,260 K.