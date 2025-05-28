MC (Moelis & Co) climbed 3.22 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.22% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $56.55. Over the past 52 weeks, MC has traded in a range of $47.00-$82.89.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 16.42%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.02%. With a float of $73.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.18 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1308 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 31.66%, operating margin of 15.9%, and the pretax margin is 17.84%.

Moelis & Co (MC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Moelis & Co is 1.06%, while institutional ownership is 100.61%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 19 ’25, was worth 260,110. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 3,515 shares at a rate of $74.00, taking the stock ownership to the 3,934 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 19 ’25, when Company’s Vice Chairman, MD sold 16,530 for $74.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,223,220. This insider now owns 218,805 shares in total.

Moelis & Co (MC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.02% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.35% during the next five years compared to -1.28% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Moelis & Co’s (MC) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Moelis & Co (MC)

Looking closely at Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.76 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.10.

During the past 100 days, Moelis & Co’s (MC) raw stochastic average was set at 31.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.18. However, in the short run, Moelis & Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $58.94. Second resistance stands at $59.51. The third major resistance level sits at $60.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $55.67.

Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.71 billion has total of 78,508K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,195 M in contrast with the sum of 136,020 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 306,590 K and last quarter income was 50,270 K.