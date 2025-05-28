Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) volume exceeds 3.03 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MLCO) kicked off on Tuesday, up 5.07% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.11. Over the past 52 weeks, MLCO has traded in a range of $4.55-$8.90.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 23.24%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 218.71%. With a float of $410.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $411.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 21784 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 33.52%, operating margin of 10.66%, and the pretax margin is 0.46%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 34.58%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 218.71% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 85.21% during the next five years compared to -33.61% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MLCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR’s (MLCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.18. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.32 million, its volume of 2.58 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR’s (MLCO) raw stochastic average was set at 93.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.56 in the near term. At $6.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.88.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MLCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.64 billion has total of 419,713K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,638 M in contrast with the sum of 43,540 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,232 M and last quarter income was 32,530 K.