Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) posted a 5.27% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) on Tuesday, soared 4.03% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $47.20. Within the past 52 weeks, MRCY’s price has moved between $26.48 and $52.25.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.79% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 158.51%. With a float of $58.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.85 million.

The firm has a total of 2364 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 26.1%, operating margin of -4.96%, and the pretax margin is -9.9%.

Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Mercury Systems Inc is 1.83%, while institutional ownership is 107.35%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 14 ’25, was worth 73,480. In this transaction VP, CAO of this company sold 1,610 shares at a rate of $45.64, taking the stock ownership to the 13,433 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 14 ’25, when Company’s VP, CAO sold 809 for $44.88, making the entire transaction worth $36,308. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 158.51% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.25 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Mercury Systems Inc, MRCY], we can find that recorded value of 0.46 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.86.

During the past 100 days, Mercury Systems Inc’s (MRCY) raw stochastic average was set at 75.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $49.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $50.34. The third major resistance level sits at $51.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $46.34.

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.93 billion based on 59,755K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 835,280 K and income totals -137,640 K. The company made 211,360 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -19,170 K in sales during its previous quarter.