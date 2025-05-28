Metlife Inc (MET) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -2.28%

on Tuesday, Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) opened higher 2.36% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $77.21. Price fluctuations for MET have ranged from $65.21 to $89.05 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 0.45%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.17% at the time writing. With a float of $561.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $673.29 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 45000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 100.0%, operating margin of 6.98%, and the pretax margin is 8.13%.

Metlife Inc (MET) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Metlife Inc is 16.35%, while institutional ownership is 75.51%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 2,092,683. In this transaction EVP, Global Tech. & Ops. of this company sold 26,000 shares at a rate of $80.49, taking the stock ownership to the 66,744 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 26,000 for $80.49, making the entire transaction worth $2,092,683.

Metlife Inc (MET) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.17% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.90% during the next five years compared to -0.38% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Metlife Inc (MET). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.14, a number that is poised to hit 2.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Metlife Inc (MET)

The latest stats from [Metlife Inc, MET] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.78 million was inferior to 3.64 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.99.

During the past 100 days, Metlife Inc’s (MET) raw stochastic average was set at 60.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $80.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $79.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $80.06. The third major resistance level sits at $81.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.10. The third support level lies at $76.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) Key Stats

There are currently 671,298K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 53.05 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 70,986 M according to its annual income of 4,426 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 18,569 M and its income totaled 945,000 K.