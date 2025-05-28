MKS Inc (MKSI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 18.05% last month.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with MKS Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) stock price up 4.33% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $83.82. MKSI’s price has ranged from $54.84 to $147.40 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 14.12% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 2.82%. With a float of $66.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.90 million.

In an organization with 10200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 47.51%, operating margin of 13.71%, and the pretax margin is 6.02%.

MKS Inc (MKSI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of MKS Inc is 0.68%, while institutional ownership is 107.65%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03 ’25, was worth 25,426. In this transaction Director of this company sold 275 shares at a rate of $92.46, taking the stock ownership to the 17,384 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 300 for $92.46, making the entire transaction worth $27,738. This insider now owns 9,683 shares in total.

MKS Inc (MKSI) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.82% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.26% during the next five years compared to 1.99% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MKS Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MKS Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.96. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.36, a number that is poised to hit 1.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MKS Inc (MKSI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.88 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.22.

During the past 100 days, MKS Inc’s (MKSI) raw stochastic average was set at 46.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $100.32. However, in the short run, MKS Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $89.07. Second resistance stands at $90.69. The third major resistance level sits at $92.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $85.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.94. The third support level lies at $81.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

MKS Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.87 billion, the company has a total of 67,447K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,586 M while annual income is 190,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 936,000 K while its latest quarter income was 52,000 K.