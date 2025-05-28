Mueller Industries, Inc (MLI) volume exceeds 0.83 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Mueller Industries, Inc (NYSE: MLI) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.40% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $75.86. Over the past 52 weeks, MLI has traded in a range of $53.53-$96.81.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 11.51%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.99%. With a float of $106.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.65 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5168 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 27.44%, operating margin of 20.24%, and the pretax margin is 21.18%.

Mueller Industries, Inc (MLI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Metal Fabrication Industry. The insider ownership of Mueller Industries, Inc is 3.55%, while institutional ownership is 93.53%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 243,589. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s Chief Manufacturing Officer sold 19,584 for $77.67, making the entire transaction worth $1,521,128. This insider now owns 139,960 shares in total.

Mueller Industries, Inc (MLI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.99% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mueller Industries, Inc (NYSE: MLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Mueller Industries, Inc’s (MLI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.24. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mueller Industries, Inc (MLI)

The latest stats from [Mueller Industries, Inc, MLI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.77 million was inferior to 0.86 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.07.

During the past 100 days, Mueller Industries, Inc’s (MLI) raw stochastic average was set at 68.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $75.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $79.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $80.09. The third major resistance level sits at $81.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.39. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $74.56.

Mueller Industries, Inc (NYSE: MLI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.68 billion has total of 110,650K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,769 M in contrast with the sum of 604,880 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,000 M and last quarter income was 157,430 K.