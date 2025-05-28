NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 617,000 K

On Tuesday, NCR Voyix Corp (NYSE: VYX) was 3.33% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $10.82. A 52-week range for VYX has been $7.55 – $15.34.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -13.85%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 699.04%. With a float of $132.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 14000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 22.63%, operating margin of 1.49%, and the pretax margin is -4.05%.

NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NCR Voyix Corp stocks. The insider ownership of NCR Voyix Corp is 3.53%, while institutional ownership is 112.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 248,407. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 22,603 shares at a rate of $10.99, taking the stock ownership to the 69,503 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 22,550 for $11.04, making the entire transaction worth $248,990. This insider now owns 52,203 shares in total.

NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 699.04% per share during the next fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Corp (NYSE: VYX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.96. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NCR Voyix Corp (VYX)

The latest stats from [NCR Voyix Corp, VYX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.7 million was inferior to 1.92 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, NCR Voyix Corp’s (VYX) raw stochastic average was set at 54.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.44. The third major resistance level sits at $11.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.59.

NCR Voyix Corp (NYSE: VYX) Key Stats

There are 137,752K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.54 billion. As of now, sales total 2,826 M while income totals 958,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 617,000 K while its last quarter net income were -17,000 K.