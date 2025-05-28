NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 17.41% last month.

NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.79% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $119.75. Over the past 52 weeks, NTES has traded in a range of $75.85-$123.56.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 11.87% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 16.71%. With a float of $635.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $644.49 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 26028 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 62.5%, operating margin of 28.1%, and the pretax margin is 33.92%.

NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of NetEase Inc ADR is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 11.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 552,830. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 41,287 for $99.72, making the entire transaction worth $4,117,140.

NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 14.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.71% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.59% during the next five years compared to 7.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NetEase Inc ADR’s (NTES) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.96, a number that is poised to hit 2.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NetEase Inc ADR (NTES)

NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES) saw its 5-day average volume 1.03 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.21.

During the past 100 days, NetEase Inc ADR’s (NTES) raw stochastic average was set at 99.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $105.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $94.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $125.30 in the near term. At $126.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $128.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $122.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $120.51. The third support level lies at $119.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 79.03 billion has total of 633,592K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,425 M in contrast with the sum of 4,069 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,973 M and last quarter income was 1,420 M.