NeuroPace Inc (NPCE) posted a -25.53% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

NeuroPace Inc (NASDAQ: NPCE) on Tuesday, plunged -28.39% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $17.68. Within the past 52 weeks, NPCE’s price has moved between $5.45 and $18.98.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 17.54%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 11.20%. With a float of $22.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 184 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 74.83%, operating margin of -22.86%, and the pretax margin is -21.61%.

NeuroPace Inc (NPCE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NeuroPace Inc is 30.43%, while institutional ownership is 61.05%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 14 ’25, was worth 2,665,333. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 168,136 shares at a rate of $15.85, taking the stock ownership to the 3,238,199 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21 ’25, when Company’s CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER sold 78,334 for $13.72, making the entire transaction worth $1,074,844. This insider now owns 81,993 shares in total.

NeuroPace Inc (NPCE) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.50% during the next five years compared to 5.83% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NeuroPace Inc (NASDAQ: NPCE) Trading Performance Indicators

NeuroPace Inc (NPCE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NeuroPace Inc (NPCE)

Looking closely at NeuroPace Inc (NASDAQ: NPCE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.72 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.59.

During the past 100 days, NeuroPace Inc’s (NPCE) raw stochastic average was set at 32.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 172.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.39. However, in the short run, NeuroPace Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.74. Second resistance stands at $16.81. The third major resistance level sits at $18.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.46.

NeuroPace Inc (NASDAQ: NPCE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 415.23 million based on 32,799K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 79,910 K and income totals -27,140 K. The company made 22,520 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,590 K in sales during its previous quarter.