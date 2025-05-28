Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE) volume exceeds 0.83 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: NAGE) on Tuesday, soared 7.29% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $9.88. Within the past 52 weeks, NAGE’s price has moved between $2.31 and $11.06.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 16.76%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 28.84%. With a float of $49.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.43 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 104 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 62.51%, operating margin of 12.26%, and the pretax margin is 13.51%.

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Niagen Bioscience Inc is 36.77%, while institutional ownership is 31.97%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07 ’25, was worth 2,146. In this transaction SVP, General Counsel of this company bought 273 shares at a rate of $7.86, taking the stock ownership to the 2,251 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 37,161 for $6.19, making the entire transaction worth $229,956. This insider now owns 244,179 shares in total.

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.84% per share during the next fiscal year.

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: NAGE) Trading Performance Indicators

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.12 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.84 million, its volume of 0.75 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Niagen Bioscience Inc’s (NAGE) raw stochastic average was set at 92.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.81 in the near term. At $11.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.69.

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: NAGE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 834.95 million based on 78,770K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 99,600 K and income totals 8,550 K. The company made 30,480 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 5,060 K in sales during its previous quarter.