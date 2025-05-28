No matter how cynical the overall market is Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) performance over the last week is recorded 4.29%

on Tuesday, Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) opened higher 2.10% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.86. Price fluctuations for AKBA have ranged from $0.80 to $2.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -10.63% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 68.48% at the time writing. With a float of $251.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 181 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 67.77%, operating margin of -11.91%, and the pretax margin is -24.51%.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Akebia Therapeutics Inc is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 36.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03 ’25, was worth 84,928. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 46,409 shares at a rate of $1.83, taking the stock ownership to the 2,557,921 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03 ’25, when Company’s SVP, Chief Medical Officer sold 7,144 for $1.83, making the entire transaction worth $13,074. This insider now owns 809,090 shares in total.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.48% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.02. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) saw its 5-day average volume 4.67 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Akebia Therapeutics Inc’s (AKBA) raw stochastic average was set at 96.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.98 in the near term. At $3.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.75.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) Key Stats

There are currently 262,636K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 766.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 160,180 K according to its annual income of -69,410 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 57,340 K and its income totaled 6,110 K.