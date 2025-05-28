No matter how cynical the overall market is Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) performance over the last week is recorded 2.59%

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE: AGI) kicked off on Tuesday, down -1.94% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $26.24. Over the past 52 weeks, AGI has traded in a range of $15.01-$31.00.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 15.11% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 53.43%. With a float of $418.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $420.51 million.

In an organization with 73 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 44.36%, operating margin of 36.1%, and the pretax margin is 32.26%.

Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Alamos Gold Inc is 0.37%, while institutional ownership is 64.80%.

Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.43% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.80% during the next five years compared to 23.11% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE: AGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Alamos Gold Inc’s (AGI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.94. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 56.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alamos Gold Inc (AGI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.41 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, Alamos Gold Inc’s (AGI) raw stochastic average was set at 59.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.77. However, in the short run, Alamos Gold Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.17. Second resistance stands at $26.62. The third major resistance level sits at $26.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.81.

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE: AGI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.82 billion has total of 420,570K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,347 M in contrast with the sum of 284,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 333,000 K and last quarter income was 15,200 K.