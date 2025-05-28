No matter how cynical the overall market is America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX) performance over the last week is recorded 1.27%

On Tuesday, America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (NYSE: AMX) was 0.06% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $17.56. A 52-week range for AMX has been $13.10 – $19.61.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -1.06% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 234.87%. With a float of $3.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.06 billion.

In an organization with 178468 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 57.06%, operating margin of 20.91%, and the pretax margin is 7.78%.

America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR stocks. The insider ownership of America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR is 0.02%, while institutional ownership is 5.16%.

America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 234.87% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 61.16% during the next five years compared to -17.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (NYSE: AMX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.66. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.94 million. That was better than the volume of 2.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR’s (AMX) raw stochastic average was set at 91.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.51. However, in the short run, America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.87. Second resistance stands at $18.18. The third major resistance level sits at $18.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.17. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.86.

America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (NYSE: AMX) Key Stats

There are 3,035,000K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 53.77 billion. As of now, sales total 42,886 M while income totals 1,131 M. Its latest quarter income was 11,370 M while its last quarter net income were 915,120 K.