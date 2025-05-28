No matter how cynical the overall market is, Bausch + Lomb Corp (BLCO) performance over the last week is recorded 0.25%

Bausch + Lomb Corp (NYSE: BLCO) on Tuesday, soared 4.52% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $11.29. Within the past 52 weeks, BLCO’s price has moved between $10.45 and $21.69.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 5.27%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -28.77%. With a float of $36.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $353.36 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 56.97%, operating margin of 1.8%, and the pretax margin is -6.72%.

Bausch + Lomb Corp (BLCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Instruments & Supplies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bausch + Lomb Corp is 89.61%, while institutional ownership is 10.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 248,072. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of the Board of this company bought 22,000 shares at a rate of $11.28, taking the stock ownership to the 719,156 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 1,695 for $11.76, making the entire transaction worth $19,925. This insider now owns 41,748 shares in total.

Bausch + Lomb Corp (BLCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.77% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bausch + Lomb Corp (NYSE: BLCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Bausch + Lomb Corp (BLCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.96 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bausch + Lomb Corp (BLCO)

Looking closely at Bausch + Lomb Corp (NYSE: BLCO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.78 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Bausch + Lomb Corp’s (BLCO) raw stochastic average was set at 16.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.66. However, in the short run, Bausch + Lomb Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.09. Second resistance stands at $12.37. The third major resistance level sits at $12.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.87.

Bausch + Lomb Corp (NYSE: BLCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.17 billion based on 353,434K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,791 M and income totals -317,000 K. The company made 1,137 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -212,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.