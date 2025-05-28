No matter how cynical the overall market is BorgWarner Inc (BWA) performance over the last week is recorded 1.63%

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) stock price up 2.82% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $32.68. BWA’s price has ranged from $24.40 to $37.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 8.52%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1.29%. With a float of $217.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $219.72 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 38300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 18.87%, operating margin of 3.82%, and the pretax margin is 3.27%.

BorgWarner Inc (BWA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of BorgWarner Inc is 0.89%, while institutional ownership is 102.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 166,250. In this transaction Vice President of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $33.25, taking the stock ownership to the 63,445 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 5,000 for $33.25, making the entire transaction worth $166,250.

BorgWarner Inc (BWA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.29% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.21% during the next five years compared to -16.06% drop over the previous five years of trading.

BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BorgWarner Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.24, a number that is poised to hit 1.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

The latest stats from [BorgWarner Inc, BWA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.41 million was inferior to 3.14 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, BorgWarner Inc’s (BWA) raw stochastic average was set at 99.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $33.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $34.06. The third major resistance level sits at $34.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.55.

BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.38 billion, the company has a total of 219,720K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,086 M while annual income is 338,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,515 M while its latest quarter income was 157,000 K.