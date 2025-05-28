No matter how cynical the overall market is, Bumble Inc (BMBL) performance over the last week is recorded 4.74%

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) on Tuesday, soared 4.37% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.72. Within the past 52 weeks, BMBL’s price has moved between $3.55 and $12.03.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 17.36%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 119.48%. With a float of $68.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.19 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 70.42%, operating margin of -67.04%, and the pretax margin is -72.39%.

Bumble Inc (BMBL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bumble Inc is 33.22%, while institutional ownership is 67.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 04 ’24, was worth 18,293. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,707 shares at a rate of $6.76, taking the stock ownership to the 40,571 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 04 ’24, when Company’s Director proposed sale 2,707 for $6.76, making the entire transaction worth $18,293.

Bumble Inc (BMBL) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 119.48% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) Trading Performance Indicators

Bumble Inc (BMBL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.83 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bumble Inc (BMBL)

Looking closely at Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL), its last 5-days average volume was 2.22 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Bumble Inc’s (BMBL) raw stochastic average was set at 45.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.52. However, in the short run, Bumble Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.08. Second resistance stands at $6.18. The third major resistance level sits at $6.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.46.

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 616.65 million based on 103,291K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,072 M and income totals -557,010 K. The company made 247,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 13,440 K in sales during its previous quarter.