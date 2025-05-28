No matter how cynical the overall market is, Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) performance over the last week is recorded 0.79%

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ: COLM) stock price up 3.71% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $63.80. COLM’s price has ranged from $58.44 to $92.88 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 3.07%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -10.47%. With a float of $26.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.17 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9780 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 50.27%, operating margin of 8.07%, and the pretax margin is 8.85%.

Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of Columbia Sportswear Co is 51.20%, while institutional ownership is 54.82%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09 ’25, was worth 183,049. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,776 shares at a rate of $65.94, taking the stock ownership to the 128,309 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 2,776 for $65.94, making the entire transaction worth $183,039.

Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.47% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.02% during the next five years compared to -4.58% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ: COLM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Columbia Sportswear Co’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM)

Looking closely at Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ: COLM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.61 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.36.

During the past 100 days, Columbia Sportswear Co’s (COLM) raw stochastic average was set at 22.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $79.77. However, in the short run, Columbia Sportswear Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $66.90. Second resistance stands at $67.64. The third major resistance level sits at $68.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $63.03.

Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ: COLM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.62 billion, the company has a total of 55,169K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,369 M while annual income is 223,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 778,450 K while its latest quarter income was 42,250 K.