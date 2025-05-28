No matter how cynical the overall market is Constellium SE (CSTM) performance over the last week is recorded 1.15%

On Tuesday, Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) was 5.31% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $11.68. A 52-week range for CSTM has been $7.32 – $22.00.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 3.52%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 205.79%. With a float of $128.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.92 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 13.75%, operating margin of 8.12%, and the pretax margin is 2.28%.

Constellium SE (CSTM) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Constellium SE stocks. The insider ownership of Constellium SE is 10.05%, while institutional ownership is 83.08%.

Constellium SE (CSTM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 205.79% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 73.14% during the next five years compared to -4.74% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Constellium SE (CSTM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.53. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Constellium SE (CSTM)

The latest stats from [Constellium SE, CSTM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.39 million was inferior to 1.63 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Constellium SE’s (CSTM) raw stochastic average was set at 91.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.68. The third major resistance level sits at $13.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.35.

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) Key Stats

There are 142,918K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.76 billion. As of now, sales total 7,335 M while income totals 56,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,979 M while its last quarter net income were 37,000 K.