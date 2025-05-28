No matter how cynical the overall market is, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) performance over the last week is recorded 6.38%

On Tuesday, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) was 10.42% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $20.53. A 52-week range for PLAY has been $15.08 – $52.73.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 38.12%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 41.32%. With a float of $33.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.55 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 23420 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 58.97%, operating margin of 10.49%, and the pretax margin is 3.28%.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc is 1.56%, while institutional ownership is 132.79%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 26 ’24, was worth 175,980. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 26 ’24, when Company’s SVP, RE & Dev sold 6,000 for $29.33, making the entire transaction worth $175,980. This insider now owns 51,183 shares in total.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.32% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.76% during the next five years compared to -13.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.13. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.4 million, its volume of 0.81 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s (PLAY) raw stochastic average was set at 43.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.43 in the near term. At $24.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.44.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) Key Stats

There are 34,529K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 782.76 million. As of now, sales total 2,133 M while income totals 58,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 534,500 K while its last quarter net income were 9,300 K.