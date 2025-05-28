No matter how cynical the overall market is, Dollar General Corp (DG) performance over the last week is recorded 2.85%

Dollar General Corp (NYSE: DG) on Tuesday, plunged -0.40% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $101.39. Within the past 52 weeks, DG’s price has moved between $66.43 and $145.94.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 8.16%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -5.35%. With a float of $219.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $219.94 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 194200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.02%, operating margin of 4.22%, and the pretax margin is 3.55%.

Dollar General Corp (DG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Discount Stores industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Dollar General Corp is 0.35%, while institutional ownership is 95.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04 ’25, was worth 76,627. In this transaction EVP & Chief Merchandising Ofc of this company sold 809 shares at a rate of $94.72, taking the stock ownership to the 48,532 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 809 for $94.72, making the entire transaction worth $76,627.

Dollar General Corp (DG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.35% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.91% during the next five years compared to -5.08% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dollar General Corp (NYSE: DG) Trading Performance Indicators

Dollar General Corp (DG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.21 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.11, a number that is poised to hit 1.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dollar General Corp (DG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.09 million, its volume of 3.64 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.80.

During the past 100 days, Dollar General Corp’s (DG) raw stochastic average was set at 95.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $90.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $101.76 in the near term. At $102.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $103.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $99.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $98.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $98.12.

Dollar General Corp (NYSE: DG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 22.21 billion based on 219,947K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 40,612 M and income totals 1,125 M. The company made 10,305 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 191,220 K in sales during its previous quarter.