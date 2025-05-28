No matter how cynical the overall market is, Enovix Corporation (ENVX) performance over the last week is recorded 0.88%

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) stock price up 3.35% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $7.77. ENVX’s price has ranged from $5.27 to $18.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 56.28% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 2.74%. With a float of $162.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.72 million.

The firm has a total of 570 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.07%, operating margin of -939.27%, and the pretax margin is -877.6%.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Enovix Corporation is 15.56%, while institutional ownership is 49.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02 ’25, was worth 53,408. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,129 shares at a rate of $6.57, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO sold 300,000 for $9.35, making the entire transaction worth $2,805,000. This insider now owns 2,045,301 shares in total.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.74% per share during the next fiscal year.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Enovix Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.49. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 67.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enovix Corporation (ENVX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Enovix Corporation, ENVX], we can find that recorded value of 3.44 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Enovix Corporation’s (ENVX) raw stochastic average was set at 25.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.37. The third major resistance level sits at $8.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.52.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.54 billion, the company has a total of 192,004K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 23,070 K while annual income is -222,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,100 K while its latest quarter income was -23,510 K.