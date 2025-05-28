No matter how cynical the overall market is Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) performance over the last week is recorded 0.48%

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.19% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $51.80. Over the past 52 weeks, EQH has traded in a range of $36.46-$56.00.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 9.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 11.26%. With a float of $302.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $306.34 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 74.02%, operating margin of 14.16%, and the pretax margin is 13.79%.

Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Equitable Holdings Inc is 0.53%, while institutional ownership is 100.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 77,925. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $51.95, taking the stock ownership to the 16,799 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 1,500 for $51.95, making the entire transaction worth $77,925.

Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.26% per share during the next fiscal year.

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Equitable Holdings Inc’s (EQH) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.68, a number that is poised to hit 1.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)

The latest stats from [Equitable Holdings Inc, EQH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.83 million was inferior to 2.89 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.62.

During the past 100 days, Equitable Holdings Inc’s (EQH) raw stochastic average was set at 86.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $54.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.30. The third major resistance level sits at $56.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $50.67.

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.40 billion has total of 303,895K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,437 M in contrast with the sum of 1,307 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,576 M and last quarter income was 63,000 K.