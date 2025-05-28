No matter how cynical the overall market is Funko Inc (FNKO) performance over the last week is recorded -5.36%

Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.84% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.91. Over the past 52 weeks, FNKO has traded in a range of $3.50-$14.65.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 9.39% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -143.75%. With a float of $33.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.25 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1283 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 41.48%, operating margin of 0.46%, and the pretax margin is -1.46%.

Funko Inc (FNKO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Funko Inc is 39.15%, while institutional ownership is 72.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 21 ’25, was worth 187,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 47,457 shares at a rate of $3.94, taking the stock ownership to the 32,769 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER sold 9,580 for $4.96, making the entire transaction worth $47,482. This insider now owns 52,203 shares in total.

Funko Inc (FNKO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -143.75% per share during the next fiscal year.

Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Funko Inc’s (FNKO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.54. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Funko Inc (FNKO)

Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.1 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Funko Inc’s (FNKO) raw stochastic average was set at 5.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 194.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 104.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.16 in the near term. At $4.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.73.

Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 223.04 million has total of 54,935K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,050 M in contrast with the sum of -14,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 190,740 K and last quarter income was -27,590 K.