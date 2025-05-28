No matter how cynical the overall market is Innodata Inc (INOD) performance over the last week is recorded 3.79%

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Innodata Inc (NASDAQ: INOD) stock price up 9.51% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $36.48. INOD’s price has ranged from $11.87 to $71.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 28.71% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -22.02%. With a float of $30.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.75 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6648 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 39.89%, operating margin of 15.46%, and the pretax margin is 15.56%.

Innodata Inc (INOD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Innodata Inc is 4.45%, while institutional ownership is 60.59%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17 ’25, was worth 50,150. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $50.15, taking the stock ownership to the 8,278 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 1,000 for $50.15, making the entire transaction worth $50,146.

Innodata Inc (INOD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.02% per share during the next fiscal year.

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ: INOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Innodata Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.33. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Innodata Inc (INOD)

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ: INOD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.5 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.21.

During the past 100 days, Innodata Inc’s (INOD) raw stochastic average was set at 30.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $41.03 in the near term. At $42.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $43.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.49.

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ: INOD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.27 billion, the company has a total of 31,745K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 170,460 K while annual income is 28,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 58,340 K while its latest quarter income was 7,790 K.