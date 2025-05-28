No matter how cynical the overall market is International Business Machines Corp (IBM) performance over the last week is recorded -1.93%

on Tuesday, International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) opened higher 1.78% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $258.63. Price fluctuations for IBM have ranged from $163.53 to $269.28 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -3.07% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 5.84% at the time writing. With a float of $928.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $929.40 million.

In an organization with 293400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 57.04%, operating margin of 16.36%, and the pretax margin is 9.36%.

International Business Machines Corp (IBM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of International Business Machines Corp is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 63.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03 ’25, was worth 6,715,639. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 26,543 shares at a rate of $253.01, taking the stock ownership to the 45,007 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 26,543 for $253.01, making the entire transaction worth $6,715,639.

International Business Machines Corp (IBM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.84% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.30% during the next five years compared to -9.46% drop over the previous five years of trading.

International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for International Business Machines Corp (IBM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.94. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.81, a number that is poised to hit 2.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.06 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.08.

During the past 100 days, International Business Machines Corp’s (IBM) raw stochastic average was set at 88.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $246.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $230.54. However, in the short run, International Business Machines Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $264.80. Second resistance stands at $266.37. The third major resistance level sits at $268.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $260.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $258.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $256.49.

International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) Key Stats

There are currently 929,397K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 244.65 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 62,753 M according to its annual income of 6,023 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,541 M and its income totaled 1,055 M.