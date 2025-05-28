No matter how cynical the overall market is KB Home (KBH) performance over the last week is recorded -1.24%

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with KB Home (NYSE: KBH) stock price up 4.00% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $51.24. KBH’s price has ranged from $48.90 to $89.70 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 10.06% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -16.85%. With a float of $68.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.73 million.

In an organization with 2384 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 20.97%, operating margin of 10.8%, and the pretax margin is 9.36%.

KB Home (KBH) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Residential Construction Industry. The insider ownership of KB Home is 3.87%, while institutional ownership is 95.88%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 271,900. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $54.38, taking the stock ownership to the 10,262 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s Board Member proposed sale 5,000 for $54.39, making the entire transaction worth $271,950.

KB Home (KBH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.85% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.91% during the next five years compared to 24.25% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are KB Home’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.20, a number that is poised to hit 1.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KB Home (KBH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.06 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.71.

During the past 100 days, KB Home’s (KBH) raw stochastic average was set at 18.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.80. However, in the short run, KB Home’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $53.96. Second resistance stands at $54.62. The third major resistance level sits at $55.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $50.02.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.82 billion, the company has a total of 71,734K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,930 M while annual income is 655,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,392 M while its latest quarter income was 109,560 K.