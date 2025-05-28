No matter how cynical the overall market is Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) performance over the last week is recorded -6.82%

on Tuesday, Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) opened lower -4.58% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $29.49. Price fluctuations for KYMR have ranged from $19.44 to $53.27 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 233.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -20.80% at the time writing. With a float of $53.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.11 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 188 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 52.5%, operating margin of -472.5%, and the pretax margin is -409.07%.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kymera Therapeutics Inc is 18.27%, while institutional ownership is 95.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 75,436. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 2,575 shares at a rate of $29.30, taking the stock ownership to the 66,420 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 2,575 for $30.17, making the entire transaction worth $77,688.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.03% during the next five years compared to -26.36% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.49. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 31.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR)

The latest stats from [Kymera Therapeutics Inc, KYMR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.48 million was inferior to 0.65 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.00.

During the past 100 days, Kymera Therapeutics Inc’s (KYMR) raw stochastic average was set at 33.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $29.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $31.01. The third major resistance level sits at $31.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.63. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.19.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) Key Stats

There are currently 65,120K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.83 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 47,070 K according to its annual income of -223,860 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 22,100 K and its income totaled -65,580 K.