No matter how cynical the overall market is Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) performance over the last week is recorded -1.58%

Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS) on Tuesday, soared 4.62% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $39.80. Within the past 52 weeks, LVS’s price has moved between $30.18 and $56.60.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 24.75% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 9.77%. With a float of $367.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $707.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 40300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 45.62%, operating margin of 20.65%, and the pretax margin is 16.35%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Resorts & Casinos industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Las Vegas Sands Corp is 48.01%, while institutional ownership is 45.05%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14 ’25, was worth 1,000,730. In this transaction Director of this company bought 23,000 shares at a rate of $43.51, taking the stock ownership to the 23,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29 ’24, when Company’s Chairman & CEO sold 60,187 for $53.02, making the entire transaction worth $3,191,115. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.77% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.10% during the next five years compared to -10.93% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.59 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS) saw its 5-day average volume 6.02 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, Las Vegas Sands Corp’s (LVS) raw stochastic average was set at 52.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $42.50 in the near term. At $43.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $44.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $38.41.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 29.42 billion based on 706,628K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,298 M and income totals 1,446 M. The company made 2,862 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 352,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.