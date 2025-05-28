No matter how cynical the overall market is, Lincoln National Corp (LNC) performance over the last week is recorded -2.16%

Lincoln National Corp (NYSE: LNC) on Tuesday, soared 3.58% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $32.38. Within the past 52 weeks, LNC’s price has moved between $27.58 and $39.85.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.41% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 2.50%. With a float of $168.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.70 million.

The firm has a total of 9783 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Lincoln National Corp (LNC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Life industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lincoln National Corp is 1.22%, while institutional ownership is 75.82%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27 ’25, was worth 1,429,971. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 10 for $34.00, making the entire transaction worth $340. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Lincoln National Corp (LNC) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.18% during the next five years compared to 33.25% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lincoln National Corp (NYSE: LNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Lincoln National Corp (LNC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.03, a number that is poised to hit 1.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lincoln National Corp (LNC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lincoln National Corp, LNC], we can find that recorded value of 1.42 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, Lincoln National Corp’s (LNC) raw stochastic average was set at 48.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $33.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $34.30. The third major resistance level sits at $35.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $31.63.

Lincoln National Corp (NYSE: LNC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.73 billion based on 170,693K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 18,442 M and income totals 3,275 M. The company made 4,691 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -722,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.