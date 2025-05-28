No matter how cynical the overall market is Lowe’s Cos., Inc (LOW) performance over the last week is recorded -3.68%

Lowe’s Cos., Inc (NYSE: LOW) on Tuesday, soared 2.14% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $221.07. Within the past 52 weeks, LOW’s price has moved between $206.38 and $287.01.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 3.66% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 2.36%. With a float of $559.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $560.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 270000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 33.37%, operating margin of 12.38%, and the pretax margin is 10.82%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc (LOW) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Home Improvement Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lowe’s Cos., Inc is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 77.61%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20 ’24, was worth 245,532. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $245.53, taking the stock ownership to the 1,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 27 ’24, when Company’s EVP, Pro & Home Services sold 7,198 for $274.37, making the entire transaction worth $1,974,881. This insider now owns 16,703 shares in total.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc (LOW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.36% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.06% during the next five years compared to 17.37% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc (NYSE: LOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Lowe’s Cos., Inc (LOW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.19 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.07, a number that is poised to hit 4.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lowe’s Cos., Inc (LOW)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc (NYSE: LOW) saw its 5-day average volume 3.5 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.61.

During the past 100 days, Lowe’s Cos., Inc’s (LOW) raw stochastic average was set at 30.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $225.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $249.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $227.09 in the near term. At $228.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $230.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $223.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $220.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $219.45.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc (NYSE: LOW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 126.39 billion based on 559,706K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 83,674 M and income totals 6,957 M. The company made 18,554 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,124 M in sales during its previous quarter.