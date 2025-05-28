No matter how cynical the overall market is, Monolithic Power System Inc (MPWR) performance over the last week is recorded -2.40%

on Tuesday, Monolithic Power System Inc (NASDAQ: MPWR) opened higher 3.52% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $662.18. Price fluctuations for MPWR have ranged from $438.86 to $959.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 29.75%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 19.96% at the time writing. With a float of $45.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.88 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4017 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 55.37%, operating margin of 25.67%, and the pretax margin is 26.89%.

Monolithic Power System Inc (MPWR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Monolithic Power System Inc is 4.03%, while institutional ownership is 99.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15 ’25, was worth 590,470. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 50 for $738.00, making the entire transaction worth $36,900. This insider now owns 626 shares in total.

Monolithic Power System Inc (MPWR) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.96% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.20% during the next five years compared to 72.75% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Monolithic Power System Inc (NASDAQ: MPWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Monolithic Power System Inc (MPWR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.67. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 37.67, a number that is poised to hit 4.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Monolithic Power System Inc (MPWR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.94 million, its volume of 0.53 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 30.92.

During the past 100 days, Monolithic Power System Inc’s (MPWR) raw stochastic average was set at 78.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $602.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $702.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $692.81 in the near term. At $700.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $710.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $674.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $664.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $657.09.

Monolithic Power System Inc (NASDAQ: MPWR) Key Stats

There are currently 47,880K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 32.82 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,207 M according to its annual income of 1,787 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 637,550 K and its income totaled 133,790 K.