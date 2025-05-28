No matter how cynical the overall market is, Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG) performance over the last week is recorded 4.23%

on Tuesday, Montrose Environmental Group Inc (NYSE: MEG) opened higher 6.18% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $19.25. Price fluctuations for MEG have ranged from $10.51 to $49.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 26.54% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 54.73% at the time writing. With a float of $30.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.11 million.

The firm has a total of 3410 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 38.44%, operating margin of -5.01%, and the pretax margin is -8.06%.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Waste Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Montrose Environmental Group Inc is 12.29%, while institutional ownership is 102.31%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 49,010. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,600 shares at a rate of $18.85, taking the stock ownership to the 7,996 shares.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.73% per share during the next fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc (NYSE: MEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.05. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Montrose Environmental Group Inc, MEG], we can find that recorded value of 0.4 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, Montrose Environmental Group Inc’s (MEG) raw stochastic average was set at 69.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.15. The third major resistance level sits at $21.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.74.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc (NYSE: MEG) Key Stats

There are currently 34,664K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 699.38 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 696,400 K according to its annual income of -62,310 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 177,830 K and its income totaled -19,360 K.