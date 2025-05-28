No matter how cynical the overall market is Omnicell, Inc (OMCL) performance over the last week is recorded 6.32%

Omnicell, Inc (NASDAQ: OMCL) on Tuesday, soared 4.89% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $28.23. Within the past 52 weeks, OMCL’s price has moved between $22.66 and $55.74.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 5.26% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -24.26%. With a float of $45.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.84 million.

In an organization with 3670 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 43.08%, operating margin of 0.93%, and the pretax margin is 2.98%.

Omnicell, Inc (OMCL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Omnicell, Inc is 3.21%, while institutional ownership is 101.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14 ’25, was worth 349,874. In this transaction CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO of this company bought 10,561 shares at a rate of $33.13, taking the stock ownership to the 333,610 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 10 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 12,000 for $47.30, making the entire transaction worth $567,638. This insider now owns 58,427 shares in total.

Omnicell, Inc (OMCL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.26% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.76% during the next five years compared to -28.29% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Omnicell, Inc (NASDAQ: OMCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Omnicell, Inc (OMCL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.21 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Omnicell, Inc (OMCL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.76 million. That was better than the volume of 0.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.59.

During the past 100 days, Omnicell, Inc’s (OMCL) raw stochastic average was set at 27.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.15. However, in the short run, Omnicell, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.15. Second resistance stands at $30.68. The third major resistance level sits at $31.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.55.

Omnicell, Inc (NASDAQ: OMCL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.39 billion based on 46,844K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,112 M and income totals 12,530 K. The company made 269,670 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,020 K in sales during its previous quarter.