No matter how cynical the overall market is, Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) performance over the last week is recorded 3.97%

On Tuesday, Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE: PAAS) was -0.17% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $24.14. A 52-week range for PAAS has been $17.86 – $28.60.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 17.86%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 100.62%. With a float of $360.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $362.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 23.73%, operating margin of 23.67%, and the pretax margin is 21.47%.

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Pan American Silver Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Pan American Silver Corp is 0.35%, while institutional ownership is 58.15%.

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.62% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.32% during the next five years compared to -11.01% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE: PAAS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.94. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)

Looking closely at Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE: PAAS), its last 5-days average volume was 4.77 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Pan American Silver Corp’s (PAAS) raw stochastic average was set at 48.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.94. However, in the short run, Pan American Silver Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.53. Second resistance stands at $24.96. The third major resistance level sits at $25.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.87.

Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE: PAAS) Key Stats

There are 362,190K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.73 billion. As of now, sales total 2,819 M while income totals 111,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 773,200 K while its last quarter net income were 168,700 K.