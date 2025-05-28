No matter how cynical the overall market is, Porch Group Inc (PRCH) performance over the last week is recorded -6.59%

On Tuesday, Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRCH) was -1.97% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $10.13. A 52-week range for PRCH has been $1.05 – $12.20.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 53.45% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 60.29%. With a float of $61.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.14 million.

The firm has a total of 733 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 53.39%, operating margin of -7.16%, and the pretax margin is -3.02%.

Porch Group Inc (PRCH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Porch Group Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Porch Group Inc is 40.75%, while institutional ownership is 64.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 631,776. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $10.53, taking the stock ownership to the 1,138,080 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 250,000 for $10.23, making the entire transaction worth $2,558,475. This insider now owns 1,198,080 shares in total.

Porch Group Inc (PRCH) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.29% per share during the next fiscal year.

Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRCH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Porch Group Inc (PRCH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.52. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Porch Group Inc (PRCH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Porch Group Inc, PRCH], we can find that recorded value of 4.33 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Porch Group Inc’s (PRCH) raw stochastic average was set at 73.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 223.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 147.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.70. The third major resistance level sits at $10.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.95.

Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRCH) Key Stats

There are 120,064K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.03 billion. As of now, sales total 437,850 K while income totals -32,830 K. Its latest quarter income was 104,750 K while its last quarter net income were 3,740 K.