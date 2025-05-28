No matter how cynical the overall market is Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) performance over the last week is recorded -2.55%

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO) stock price down -1.27% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $61.58. RIO’s price has ranged from $51.67 to $72.30 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 5.95% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -5.03%. With a float of $1.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.25 billion.

In an organization with 59594 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 30.15%, operating margin of 29.17%, and the pretax margin is 29.1%.

Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Rio Tinto plc ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 10.75%.

Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.03% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.91% during the next five years compared to 7.69% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rio Tinto plc ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.13. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.04 and is forecasted to reach 6.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.63 million. That was better than the volume of 3.2 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, Rio Tinto plc ADR’s (RIO) raw stochastic average was set at 69.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.23. However, in the short run, Rio Tinto plc ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $61.13. Second resistance stands at $61.45. The third major resistance level sits at $61.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $59.93.

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 76.23 billion, the company has a total of 1,253,972K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 53,658 M while annual income is 11,552 M.