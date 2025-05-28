No matter how cynical the overall market is, Rumble Inc (RUM) performance over the last week is recorded -4.70%

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Rumble Inc (NASDAQ: RUM) stock price up 3.93% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $9.16. RUM’s price has ranged from $4.92 to $17.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 109.89% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 89.76%. With a float of $134.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.82 million.

The firm has a total of 135 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -34.71%, operating margin of -130.33%, and the pretax margin is -295.38%.

Rumble Inc (RUM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Rumble Inc is 60.28%, while institutional ownership is 10.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07 ’25, was worth 72,273,255. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 9,636,434 shares at a rate of $7.50, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 354,849 for $7.50, making the entire transaction worth $2,661,368. This insider now owns 522,927 shares in total.

Rumble Inc (RUM) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 89.76% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ: RUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rumble Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 40.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rumble Inc (RUM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rumble Inc, RUM], we can find that recorded value of 2.0 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Rumble Inc’s (RUM) raw stochastic average was set at 37.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.12. The third major resistance level sits at $10.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.68.

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ: RUM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.14 billion, the company has a total of 434,299K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 95,490 K while annual income is -338,360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 23,710 K while its latest quarter income was -2,650 K.