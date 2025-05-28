No matter how cynical the overall market is Savers Value Village Inc (SVV) performance over the last week is recorded 1.98%

Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE: SVV) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.47% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $9.84. Over the past 52 weeks, SVV has traded in a range of $6.48-$14.28.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 7.96% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -24.78%. With a float of $38.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.86 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 22700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 54.64%, operating margin of 8.06%, and the pretax margin is 3.14%.

Savers Value Village Inc (SVV) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Savers Value Village Inc is 75.48%, while institutional ownership is 24.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 132,499,224. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 14,960,000 shares at a rate of $8.86, taking the stock ownership to the 119,699,188 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 14,960,000 for $8.86, making the entire transaction worth $132,499,224. This insider now owns 119,699,188 shares in total.

Savers Value Village Inc (SVV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.78% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.47% during the next five years compared to -35.01% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE: SVV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Savers Value Village Inc’s (SVV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.57. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Savers Value Village Inc (SVV)

Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE: SVV) saw its 5-day average volume 0.86 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Savers Value Village Inc’s (SVV) raw stochastic average was set at 70.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.44 in the near term. At $10.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.51.

Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE: SVV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.62 billion has total of 155,184K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,538 M in contrast with the sum of 29,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 370,150 K and last quarter income was -4,720 K.