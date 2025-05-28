No matter how cynical the overall market is, Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST) performance over the last week is recorded -1.69%

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (NYSE: ST) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.01% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $25.19. Over the past 52 weeks, ST has traded in a range of $17.32-$42.60.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.52% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -5.83%. With a float of $144.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.02 million.

The firm has a total of 21700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 26.4%, operating margin of 10.6%, and the pretax margin is -0.52%.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is 1.18%, while institutional ownership is 104.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07 ’24, was worth 212,245. In this transaction SVP, General Counsel of this company sold 6,330 shares at a rate of $33.53, taking the stock ownership to the 27,191 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 6,330 for $33.53, making the entire transaction worth $212,245.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.83% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.37% during the next five years compared to -13.43% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (NYSE: ST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sensata Technologies Holding Plc’s (ST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.81. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sensata Technologies Holding Plc, ST], we can find that recorded value of 1.54 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, Sensata Technologies Holding Plc’s (ST) raw stochastic average was set at 68.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.94. The third major resistance level sits at $27.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.08. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.71.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (NYSE: ST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.83 billion has total of 146,290K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,933 M in contrast with the sum of 128,480 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 911,260 K and last quarter income was 69,920 K.